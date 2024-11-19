Kanguva box office collection day 6: Suriya film barely sees any growth, struggles to cross 60 crore

Kanguva box office collection day 6: Suriya's 2024 release was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. However, director Siva's film opened to mixed reviews upon releases, with many complaining about the loud background music during the course of the film. Now, the latest box office update from Sacnilk.com states that the film has managed to collect ₹ 2.9 crore on its sixth day of release as per early estimates. Kanguva released in theatres on November 14. (Also read: Kanguva producer says theatres have been asked to lower volume during film’s shows; says this about the sequel) Suriya in a still from Kanguva.

Kanguva box office update

The latest box office report indicates that Kanguva saw a dip in collections from Monday. So far, Kanguva has crossed ₹ 59.65 crore. It earned ₹24 crore on opening day in India in all languages. On day 2, the film registered a business of around ₹5.54 crore. On the third day, Kanguva collected ₹ 9.85 crore, and on Sunday, it minted ₹ 10.25 crore. Day 5 saw a dip, with ₹ 3.15 crore.

The film had an overall 11.90 percent Tamil Occupancy on Tuesday.

About Kanguva

Mounted on an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore, Kanguva is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. Apart from Suriya, it also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film links a tribal warrior’s struggle to save his people from being colonised to a bounty hunter’s struggle in the present. Disha also plays a bounty hunter, while Bobby plays a warrior like Kanguva.

Ahead of the release of Kanguva, Suriya said in an interview with PTI that with this film he finally got the opportunity to do something on the scale with Hollywood epics like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings. “We have loved films like 'Braveheart', 'Lord of the Rings', 'Game of Thrones' or 'Apocalypto'. We have been mesmerized by them and watched them multiple times. The thought was ‘When are we going to do such films?’ Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," he said.