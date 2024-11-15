Kanguva producer says theatres have been asked to lower volume during film’s shows; says this about the sequel

Director Siva’s Kanguva, starring Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in lead roles, was released on November 14 and received criticism for its sound design. Producer KE Gnanavel Raja spoke to the press in Hyderabad virtually on Friday and revealed that corrective measures were being taken to address the issue. (Also Read: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty responds to criticism of Suriya's Kanguva being loud: ‘Who is to blame?’) Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, faced criticism for its loud sound.

‘I spoke to the exhibitors about it’

Gnanavel told the press that the film’s sound will be reduced by ‘2 points’ starting today. He said, “We have spoken to everyone and asked them to reduce the volume by 2 points. The film is set a thousand years back, and most episodes have massive action sequences. So, I asked the exhibitors to reduce the sound by 2 points, considering the feedback.”

He also addressed criticism that Devi Sri Prasad did not give the film good music, claiming, “No one has criticised the film’s songs or even the RR (re-recording), the only feedback was that the volume was high. So DSP is not to be blamed for that. The sound issues will be rectified by the night show.”

Gnanavel also talked about when the sequel will go on floors, given that Kanguva ended by introducing Karthi’s character and hinting at a face-off between him and Suriya. He said, “Siva already has committed to another film with Ajith Kumar. He will shoot for that first, and we will plan for Kanguva 2 after that. The script is ready but corrections will be made to that based on feedback we’ve received now.”

About Kanguva

Suriya plays the titular role—a warrior called Kanguva. He also plays a bounty hunter called Francis. The film links a tribal warrior’s struggle to save his people from being colonised to a bounty hunter’s struggle in the present. Disha also plays a bounty hunter, while Bobby plays a warrior like Kanguva.

The film collected ₹58.60 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. The producer hopes the film become Suriya's highest-grosser by Monday.