Disha Patani feels a ‘lot of’ South Korean content is borrowed from Bollywood: ‘I love everything about it’

Actor Disha Patani, who is set to make her Tamil cinema debut with Kanguva, has opened up about her love for Japanese anime and Korean culture. Disha Patani will soon debut in Tamil with Suriya-starrer Kanguva.

Anyone who follows the actor on social media has often seen her post reels of a weekend binge-watch session of anime (Japanese style of film and television animation) and work out to songs by Kai of Korean pop band EXO.

‘I grew up watching anime’

While the "emotional connection" in anime fascinates her, Disha believes content coming out of South Korea draws a lot from Bollywood.

"I have grown up watching anime as a kid and Dragon Ball Z and all these. I'm fascinated by anime. The storyline they have, I don't know if you can capture that in a film the way they emote, the kind of stories they have, whichever genre you enjoy. The emotional connection is unreal in most of the anime," the 32-year-old actor told PTI.

"Korea is great when it comes to filmmaking, series, and romance. I feel a lot of it is taken from Bollywood when you watch it. I love their music, fashion, culture and everything about it," she added.

‘I need to love something to do it’

Disha, who recently starred in a pivotal role in the superhit Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, said she often ends up doing "less work" than she thinks she should. "I really need to love something to do it or until I'm super happy. It's intuitive and if I don't get that feeling I can't do it. I wait for that feeling.

"It takes a lot of time but I am trying. I'm going to do a lot of work going forward... Working on Kanguva was a beautiful experience." Also starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, Kanguva will hit screens on November 14.