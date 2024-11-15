Menu Explore
Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty responds to criticism of Suriya's Kanguva being loud: ‘Who is to blame?’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 15, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Siva's Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva was released in theatres on November 14 and received criticism for being ‘loud’.

Sound designer Resul Pookutty, who has won an Oscar and a BAFTA for sound mixing, responded to criticism that Siva’s Kanguva was ‘loud’. The film, starring Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, was released in theatres on November 14 and received lukewarm reviews. (Also Read: Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya has career-best opening, but fails to beat Vijay's GOAT, Rajni's Vettaiyan)

Disha Patani and Suriya in a still from Siva's fantasy film Kanguva which has been criticised for its loudness.
Disha Patani and Suriya in a still from Siva's fantasy film Kanguva which has been criticised for its loudness.

‘Our craft caught up in loudness’

Resul posted a screengrab of India Today calling Kanguva ‘one of the loudest films in theatres’ on his Instagram. He said a friend who’s a re-recording mixer sent him this clip. He wrote, “It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. Our craft and artistry caught up in the loudness war… who is to blame?!”

Resul added that it’s time for the film fraternity to put their foot down and not compromise on a film’s quality, “The sound guy?! or the innumerable fixes comes at the last moment to satiate all insecurities. High time our fraternity to put your foot down and say things loud and clear. No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with head ache!”

When the film was released, one of its biggest criticisms was that Devi Sri Prasad’s background score was messy and loud and that Suriya and the other characters constantly yelled in intense scenes. While Suriya’s performance was praised, Siva was criticised for his shoddy writing and screenplay.

About Kanguva

Kanguva tells the story of a warrior from the past called Kanguva and a bounty hunter in the present called Francis, both played by Suriya. Bobby also plays a warrior in the film, while Disha plays his lover in the present. Karti also featured in a surprise cameo that was leaked online. The film was expected to do well, with Suriya telling PTI they wanted to make something similar to Braveheart and Lord of the Rings.

