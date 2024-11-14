Kanguva first reviews: Suriya ‘shed his blood and sweat’ but the movie ‘is tiring’, say fans

Kanguva first reviews: The first-day first-show of Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva, has been screened in many regions by now. The fantasy action drama has received mixed reviews from fans, with many lauding Suriya for ‘carrying the film’ and calling out the shoddy execution. (Also Read: Kanguva release trailer: Suriya, Bobby Deol film all about ‘resurrection’ and fulfilling ‘prophecy’. Watch) Kanguva first reviews: Suriya's film has been getting mixed reviews from the audience.

Suriya’s performance and visuals

Apart from the film’s visuals, Suriya’s performance as Kanguva and Francis seemed to receive positive feedback. One impressed fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Rating kanguva is 4 / 5. Screen > better. Dramatic, insane. Story' longest but best. Action full... Ooooo goosebumps. Over all time (goat emoji) @Suriya_offl.”

Another fan listed out their highlights in the film’s first half, writing, “#Kanguva First half Highlights. Special Title card for Suriya. - Banger & Stylish Suriya entry - Yolo dance from the combo - Social unreleased elevation song from DSP - Fire song visuals - Emotional interval sequence - Solid Fight Portions.”

Another fan also praised Suriya’s performance and the film’s visuals, writing, “Positive: Suriya's Performance: Stellar dual-role portrayal with powerful screen presence. Visual Effects: VFX quality enhances the film’s grandeur, especially in the epic scenes. Crocodile Scene: A thrilling, standout action sequence that leaves a strong.” They used a covering face emoji while describing Disha’s role in the film.

One fan even pointed out that there was a ‘surprise cameo’ in the film, writing, “Suriya's portrayal of Kanguva is explosive and intense. Action choreography is top-notch. Surprise cameo is mind-blowing. Cinematography and costume design are impressive,” adding, “Overall Verdict: A decent action drama with notable highs but also significant lows.”

Francis portions are unimpressive

One fan wrote that Kanguva is only worth watching for Suriya, even if the Francis portions are unimpressive, “#Suriya shed his blood n sweat for this movie and it’s clearly visible on screen but the story should been still more supportive for it.#BobbyDeol supported a little. Total #Kanguva portions are goosebumps but unimpressive #Francis.#DSP BGM Kaadhu valikidhu. Only for Suriya.”

Another person also agreed that despite the grand visuals, the film needed to be better, so did the portions with Francis, “#Kanguva was visually grand and the bgm and songs were outstanding in the theatre!! @Suriya_offl has carried the movie on his shoulders in the Kanguva world..The Francis portion & the related comedy were horrendous.. The movie gets very tiring towards the end.”

Misses emotional connect, is loud

One person wrote that Suriya isn’t enough to save Kanguva, “Surya does well in his role and his efforts should be appreciated but it’s hard to save a script like this with just a performance.” They also added, “The emotional connectivity needed for a film like this is completely missing. Director Siva holds the screenplay together partially in the first half but loses it in the second which makes it hard to sit through after a point.”

Some thought the characters were loud and that the film’s team tried to cover up some shoddy visuals, “All the characters including Surya shout in high pitch throughout which was too much to take beyond a point. To cover up the shortcomings in CG work, the team has given a smoke effect throughout the movie which was overwhelming.”

One person agreed that while the story had potential and Suriya performed well, it needed to be better, listing, “-Loud and missed Bgm by #Dsp -clumsy execution by #Siva -Excessive howling becomes irritating,” under negatives.

“Perfect example of why a good content is needed not just the visuals #Kanguva aa post credit scene lekapoyunte cinema eto poyedi my review: 1.5/5 (If not for the post credit scene the film would’ve been a total loss),” summed up one disappointed fan.

About Kanguva

Kanguva sees Suriya play a warrior from the past with the titular name and a contemporary man called Francis in the present. Bobby also plays a warrior in the past, while Disha plays his love interest in the present. If the film’s trailer is anything to go by, it is a tale of reincarnation with a child at the centre of it all. With shows in Tamil Nadu beginning at 9 am, it remains to be seen if the film will receive better reviews later in the day.