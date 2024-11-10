Kanguva release trailer: Suriya, Bobby Deol film all about ‘resurrection’ and fulfilling ‘prophecy’. Watch

Kanguva trailer: Director Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva will be released in theatres on November 14. On Sunday, the film’s team released the trailer, which gave a glimpse into the film’s story. Most of the promotional material released so far, including the trailer, hints at the film taking place in two timelines. (Also Read: How Suriya's Kanguva can be a formidable challenge to Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Kanguva release trailer: Suriya is seen in two different avatars in the new trailer.

Kanguva trailer

The Kanguva trailer was initially supposed to be released earlier in the evening. After multiple postponements, it was finally released at 9 pm. The 1-minute-30-second trailer keeps things close to the chest and doesn’t reveal much. However, it does draw parallels between Suriya’s timeline as a warrior and the other in present. “In the land of promises and power, a prophecy unfolds” flashes on screen after a while while the words ‘betrayal’, ‘resurrection’ and ‘honour’ hint at this being a tale of revenge.

‘A film like Braveheart or Apocalypto’

While promoting the film in New Delhi, Suriya told PTI that the thought behind making Kanguva was to bring to India a larger-than-life film. “We have loved films (and shows) like Braveheart, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and Apocalypto. We have been mesmerised by them and have watched them multiple times. The thought was, 'When are we going to do such films?'”

The actor said that director Siva came up with the idea of imagining a world filled with warriors, adding, “Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few hundred years... What would happen if our people lived such a life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that, and that's how the whole thing came about.”

About Kanguva

Apart from Suriya, Disha and Bobby, Kanguva will feature Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar in supporting roles. Initially announced in 2019 but shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was revived in 2022, and the shoot was wrapped up in 2024. Devi Sri Prasad, Vetri Palanisamy, and Nishadh Yusuf are the film’s music composer, cinematographer, and editor, respectively.