Prajakta Koli meets Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister in New York, jokes she's the ‘famous one’ of them

Actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is currently in New York, recently met Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture and a video from their meet-up. She also posted a clip on YouTube. (Also Read | Prajakta Koli gets engaged to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, shares pic) Prajakta Koli and Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau posed together.

Prajakta meets GOT actor in the US

In the photo, Prajakta and Nikolaj Coster Waldau sat next to each other as they smiled for the camera. While Prajakta wore a black T-shirt, denims and shoes, Nikolaj was seen in a navy blue sweater, beige pants and sneakers. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Hi @nikolajwilliamcw (relieved face emoji)."

Prajakta, Nikolaj tease each other

They spoke about the environment in the video. While speaking, Nikolaj said, "If anyone is wondering why there's a constant helicopter, it's just that this helicopter has been following you now for three days. You're this famous, it's crazy." She teased, "Between the two of us, it's me. I'm that famous that this helicopter keeps following me everywhere I go...Ya it's a tough life being this famous. International actor of one of the biggest series made ever."

Prajakta blushes as Nikolaj says ‘hi’

Prajakta and Nikolaj featured together in another clip, shared on Instagram. In it, they greeted each other. Prajakta, in the edited video, next said, "I've never blushed that hard." She posted the clip with the caption, "Blushed so hard, I had to pause while editing to point it out to you."

About Nikolaj

Nikolaj stars as Ser Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. It is a fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss for HBO. The show premiered in the US on April 17, 2011, and concluded on May 19, 2019. Ser Jaime Lannister is the younger twin brother of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). He serves on the Kingsguard.

More about Prajakta

Prajakta has starred in films such as Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) and Neeyat (2023). She is also a part of the web series Mismatched (2020). Prajakta launched her YouTube channel MostlySane in February 2015.