How Suriya's Kanguva can be a formidable challenge to Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Siva's period action drama Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role, has been given a U certificate and is all set to release in cinemas this Thursday, on November 14. It's sure set to give both the ruling Bollywood movies at the box office currently – Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – a run for its money. Suriya's Kanguva will challenge Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office

Original story

Unlike Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, Kanguva isn't a follow-up in the franchise. Developed by Siva from a story written by him and Adhi Narayana, plot details are kept under wraps. We just know that it's set in prehistoric times, 1,500 years before the present day.

Pan-India appeal

Kanguva has been designed as a pan-India saga. Unlike Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyss, franchises with a strong foothold in Bollywood, Kanguva has a pan-India cast, including Disha Patani, who also starred in Nag Ashwin's recent blockbuster sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. Additionally, it has been shot across the country, including Chennai, Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, and Rajahmundry. Thirdly, it's releasing in 38 languages worldwide, which is unprecedented for a Tamil film.

Mounted on a huge budget

Studio Green and UV Creations have invested somewhere between ₹300 crore and ₹350 crore into the first part of Kanguva, thus making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Its sequel, slated to release in cinemas in early 2027, suggests that the makers have grand plans to build it into a franchise.

Visually stunning

Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy has left no stone unturned in making Kanguva an immersive visual experience. It's only the second Tamil film to use the Alexa Super 35 camera to enhance its action sequences. The first one was Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, starring Vijay, last year.

Menacing villain

Singham Again introduced a lethal antagonist in Danger Lanka (played by Arjun Kapoor). And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marked the return of Manjulika, originally essayed by Visya Balan in the first part released in 2007. But Kanguva marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol, who looks extremely menacing in his antagonistic avatar. The actor has recently played some formidable villains on screen, including Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster family crime drama Animal last year.