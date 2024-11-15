Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya manages career-best opening, but film's 22 crore haul is below expectations

Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya went pan-India with his latest release, Kanguva, released in theatres on November 14. The Tamil reincarnation drama, directed by Koratala Siva, fared well in advance bookings and was expected to take a grand opening at the box office. It did, to a certain extent, but still fell short of the expectations. (Also read: Kanguva Review: Suriya’s superb performance let down by weak writing and narration) Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya-starrer has taken a strong but slow start

Kanguva box office collection day 1

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Kanguva earned ₹22 crore net on its opening day in India. The film saw 30-40% occupancy across the day in all theatres. This is healthy but not at par with some of the other openings of big Tamil films recently. For reference, the films of superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay see 50-60% occupancy in most places. The ₹22-crore collection did make it Suriya's best-ever opening, beating Singam II's ₹12-crore opening by a country mile.

Kanguva's subpar opening

However, given that Kanguva is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made (with a reported ₹350-crore budget), the ₹22-crore opening is considerably low. Kanguva is the third-highest-opening Tamil film of the year, behind Vijay's GOAT and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. The latter's lifetime haul was under Kanguva's budget despite the high opening, which should be a cause of concern for the Suriya-starrer. Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, released two weeks ago and running in theatres successfully, may have also impacted Kanguva. Since the biopic is still doing well, Kanguva has not been able to secure a screen count as high as it would have liked.

All about Kanguva

An action thriller set simultaneously in the current time and the 11th century, Kanguva tells the tale of the titular medieval warrior and his reincarnation, Francis (both played by Suriya), as he faces off against his nemesis (Bobby Deol). The film also stars Disha Patani and Yogi Babu in key roles.