Kanguva advance booking: Suriya, Bobby Deol film crosses 2.2 crore mark within hours

Kanguva advance booking: Director Siva's epic fantasy film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in lead roles, will be released in theatres on November 14. The film's advance bookings opened a few hours ago on Tuesday, and according to Sacnilk.com, it has already crossed the ₹2.2 crore gross mark in India. (Also Read: 'Aamir Khan is the reason people in north India know me', says Suriya)

Kanguva advance booking

According to the website, the film has made ₹2.2 crore gross in India without blocked seats and ₹5.27 crore in India with blocked seats. The film made ₹42,75,150 in its Tamil version in 2D, while the 3D version made ₹1,08,36,408.

Its Telugu 2D version made ₹38,32,866, and its 3D made ₹20,37,583. The film’s Hindi 2D and 3D versions are also doing well, at ₹3,17,881 and ₹7,26,107, respectively. So far, the film has made ₹78.31 lakh in Tamil Nadu, and its second-highest booking is in Kerala, at ₹43.59 lakh.

Given that bookings opened only a few hours ago, it remains to be seen if the advance booking of Kanguva beats the advance booking of Suriya’s previous film, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which stands at ₹4.35 crore gross, according to the website. It's also worth noting that the film's bookings in multiplexes are yet to be opened.

About Kanguva

Kanguva will see Suriya in dual roles as a warrior by the titular name and a contemporary man named Francis Theodore. The film’s recently released trailer hinted at its being a tale of resurrection. Bobby plays a warrior called Udhiran in the film, while Disha plays Francis’ love interest, Angelina.

The film will be released in theatres in all south Indian languages and Hindi in 2D and 3D formats. Given that Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran, is still doing well at the box office, it remains to be seen if collections for either film will suffer.