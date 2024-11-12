‘Aamir Khan is the reason people in north India know me’, says Suriya

Actor Suriya is promoting his upcoming film Kanguva country-wide, but he credits Aamir Khan with making him a known name in north India. Talking to his co-star Disha Patani for an IMDb video, the actor had this to say when asked which Hindi remake of his films he likes the most. (Also Read: Suriya reveals wife Jyothika's salary was once 3 times more than his own: ‘It took me some time to call myself a hero’) Aamir Khan remade Suriya's hit Tamil film Ghajini in Hindi.

‘Aamir sir made sure to speak about me’

When Disha asked him the question, he replied, “For people who are not aware of those remakes, I would like to say again Kaakha Kaakha was Force here, Ghajini was, of course, Ghajini in Hindi, and Singham, of course, was made, but with a lot of changes. Now Sarfira is the remake of Soorarai Pottru.”

He then added that out of all these films, only Aamir acknowledged him and the rest of the cast and directors while remaking the film in Hindi. He said, “Usually when a remake film is done, the original actor or the cast and the directors, they are not discussed. But first time, I think, Aamir sir made sure that he spoke about the film and spoke about all the actors and the director. Even before anybody could speak about me, I think he was solely responsible for people up north, people who don't speak Tamil, to know about me.”

Suriya also said that Aamir ‘repeatedly’ would take his name, introducing him to the audience up north and that while the other remakes are also ‘close to his heart’ he has to pick Ghajini just for that. He also said that the film ‘erased language barriers’, adding that he likes what Aamir did with the remake.

In 2005, Suriya’s career skyrocketed when he acted in AR Murugadoss’ Ghajini. The film saw him play a businessman who develops retrograde amnesia and avenges the death of his girlfriend. Aamir starred in the Hindi remake of the film in 2008. Both films were successful.

Upcoming work

Suriya will soon star in Siva’s Kanguva, where Disha and Bobby Deol are his co-stars. The film will see him in dual roles as a warrior and a contemporary man. It will be released in theatres on November 14. He also shot for an untitled film with Karthik Subbaraj.