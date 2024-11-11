Rohit Shetty reveals why ‘there’s no conversation’ between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's characters in Singham Again

Rohit on Ranveer, Deepika's characters in Singham Again

"Even for Ranveer’s character, there’s no conversation that he has with Deepika’s character. We did all this so that no one got hurt for even a second. Otherwise, we would’ve loved to bring them together and put a scene where they’re having a banter. Since Ranveer was a reflection of Hanuman ji’s character, it could’ve gone seriously wrong. There’s a banter between Ranveer and Akshay (Kumar) also and we could have done something similar with Ranveer and Deepika too. But we consciously took this decision. We knew in our heads what we can do, what we can show, and what we can say," he said.

Rohit didn't want to upset people

He also said, “We were worried throughout the making. Star cast and action were on one side. But what we were alert and conscious about was not going wrong because we’re all emotionally connected with the Ramayan. Not hurting anyone’s sentiment was the biggest task for us. I wasn’t worried about the box office performance of Singham Again but if there will be any objections to the Ramayan part in the film."

About Singham Again

Singham Again released in theatres on November 1 during the Diwali weekend. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films. Singham Again, the third installment in the Singham franchise, also features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film has so far earned over ₹200 crore in India.