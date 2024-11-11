Menu Explore
Singham Again box office collection: Ajay Devgn film zooms past 200 crore in India, set to cross 300 crore worldwide

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 11, 2024 10:27 AM IST

Singham Again box office collection has crossed ₹200 crore in just ten days, with reports of strong showing in the overseas markets as well.

This has been a happy Diwali indeed for Bollywood at the box office. Both the releases of the Diwali weekend have done splendidly at the ticket window. Leading the charge is Rohit Shetty's latest cop universe actioner, Singham Again. After its second weekend, the film has entered the 200-crore club, and is already eyeing 300 crore worldwide. (Also read: Ajay Devgn feels Bollywood box office business needs more transparency: ‘Slowly, I think it is getting there’)

Singham Again box office collection has soared past <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore
Singham Again box office collection has soared past 200 crore

Singham Again box office collection

Sacnilk reports that Singham Again made a strong recovery in its second weekend, closing it out with a 13.25-crore haul on Sunday. This takes its ten-day domestic total to 206.50 crore net ( 231.90 crore gross). With this, Singham Again has become the third Hindi film of the year to cross the 200-crore mark at the domestic box office. Ahead of it are Stree 2 ( 598 crore) and Fighter ( 212 crore).

Trade insiders say that Singham Again has also earned over 63 crore from overseas territories, taking its worldwide collection to around 295 crore in ten days. It is expected to cross the 300-crore mark worldwide on Monday morning. Again, it will be the third Bollywood film after Stree 2 and Fighter to breach this mark in 2024. The other Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is hot on its heels though. Singham Again looks all set for a good second week at the box office in the absence of any other big release from Bollywood. The film should be able to sustain this momentum till Chhaava and Pushpa 2 hit the screens in the first week of December.

All about Singham Again

Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and brings back the iconic supercop Bajirao Singham (played by Ajay Devgn). The Avengers-style crossover event film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, reprising their roles of Veer Sooryavanshi and Simmba, the other two protagonists of the cop universe. Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

