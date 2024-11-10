Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime business in 9 days

Box office report

According to a press note, the third part has eclipsed the lifetime business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in nine days. Right now, the total collection stands at ₹198.66 crore.

The film was released on November 1, clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. The horror-comedy film has maintained its momentum, drawing in audiences. As per the statement, the third part surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime business of 50 days ₹186.12 crore in nine days. "With this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise,” the note added.

Makers ecstatic

Talking about reaching the milestone, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s phenomenal success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Almost touching the 200 crore mark in just one week and surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s lifetime numbers - just too incredible and the franchise gets bigger and bigger with every instalment. This franchise not only celebrates its unique genre but also Kartik’s journey from being a star to now superstar”.

“This time he gave it his all and made jaws drop with his performance - taking the franchise to a completely new level. The way he entertains the audiences and gets the pulse of the masses, makes him the most loved and a superstar for a reason,” he added.

About the film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another blockbuster released in 2022. Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the first part, reprised her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. The Anees Bazmee directorial also features Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The film premiered to mixed reviews but made a mark with decent numbers at the box office.