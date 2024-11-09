‘Kareena has all the gossip; Ranveer talks rubbish’: Singham Again star Ajay Devgn spills behind-the-scenes beans

Audiences witnessed an epic casting coup this year on Diwali when Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited Singham Again arrived in theatres. Ajay Devgn returned to the silver screen as one of his most loved characters of all time— DCP Bajirao Singham. The actor’s aura was enough to pull fans straight to their nearest cinema halls! But another reason why audiences were so excited about this cop drama was the ensemble star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. When the star cast was first announced, fans predicted a blockbuster hit. Well, the predictions were on point! Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh in Singham Again

Singham Again shook the box office with its collection and audiences loved seeing such big stars together in one masterpiece. But how was the ambiance on set? Much to our delight, Ajay has now spilled the beans. In a chat with Pinkvilla, the superstar revealed, “It's just normal, working with colleagues. Ranveer kept you (me) busy all the time by talking rubbish. You learn a lot about the industry from Bebo. She has all the gossips in the world.” Well, Ajay and Kareena’s onscreen chemistry has been lauded by all. Fans have also enjoyed Ranveer’s reunion with Singham as ACP Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba (2018), which was another hit film in Rohit’s cop universe. So maybe it was their real-life friendship that was reflected onscreen.

But was it difficult for the filmmaker to handle so many actors together on set? Not really! Rohit explained that everybody in the team of Singham Again came to work as a technician, who were there for one purpose— the film. The director further shared, “I have never seen ever in so many films that 'Oh I am the star'. It's never like this.” Clearly, Singham Again was not just a delight for audiences but also for the team that shot it. Working with Ajay and Rohit truly seems like a dream job!