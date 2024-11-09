Ajay Devgn opens up about Singham Again's success, talks about Arjun Kapoor 'finally getting his due as an actor'

Ajay Devgn’s return as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has hit the jackpot once again. The film is having a golden run at the box office. In a new interview, the actor spoke about the film's success, saying it is another step towards showing how an ideal police officer should be. Also read: Watched Singham Again? Ajay Devgn to star in 3 more sequels Singham Again released on November 1.

Ajay on the success of the film

In an interview with ANI, Ajay reflected on the success of Singham Again.

"I am thankful to the audience for giving us so much love. For a long time, the police were always shown in a negative light in films. Singham as well as Gangaajal was one of the first films that showed how an ideal police officer should be. After that, it became a trend of making positive films about police," Ajay said.

During the conversation, he also praised Arjun Kapoor, who is seen in a negative role in the role. Ajay said, “We all are really happy. Finally, Arjun is getting his due as an actor. Pehle kaafi log kuch ulta seedha bol rahe the (Earlier, many people passed demeaning remarks against him), but (Arjun, with his performance, proved them wrong). He proved himself again...For Arjun, the success of Singham Again has come at the right point.”

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. It stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi.

The film also introduced new cops in the universe with Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff’s Satya Bali. Arjun Kapoor plays the antagonist, Danger Lanka, while Kareena reprises her role as Avni. Salman Khan has also made a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey, his iconic character from Dabangg, in the film.

This time, Rohit has given his spin to the Ramayana for the cop film. Released on November 1, the film clashed with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It has registered a business of over ₹250 crore till now.