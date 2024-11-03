Watched Singham Again? Ajay Devgn to star in 3 more sequels

Ajay Devgn is back with a bang as Bajirao Singham in the latest instalment, Singham Again, which is winning the box office game. Riding high on the sequel wave, the actor is poised to revisit more of his hit films, promising fans a treat of fun-packed entertainment. Also read: Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film rakes in over ₹125 crore Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is working well at the box office.

It seems Ajay is getting good at acing the sequel game. Released on Friday, Singham Again, also starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, registered a massive Day 1 total of ₹65 crore worldwide. In 2022, Ajay minted success with Drishyam 2. It was the sequel of the 2015 film Drishyam. The film earned over ₹200 crore at the box office in India.

Raid 2

After captivating audiences’ hearts in 2018 with Raid, Ajay Devgn will be back as IRS officer, Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). The sequel will also feature Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The first part was based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the IT department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. It became the longest raid in Indian history, lasting three days and two nights. The storyline of the sequel is not out yet. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 will be released in February 2025.

Son of Sardaar 2

After more than a decade of its release, Son of Sardaar (2012) is gearing up for a sequel, and will mark Ajay Devgn’s return to the comic world as well. The filming of the second part started in London in August, with Ravi Kishan replacing Sanjay Dutt. The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial had a rough start with Sanjay Dutt not getting the UK visa to shoot the project, and Vijay Raaz claiming that he was removed from Son of Sardaar 2 due to unprofessional behaviour.

De De Pyaar De 2

Actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will be back with the sequel of the 2019 film. The project is being filmed at the moment. Tabu will not be returning for this instalment, while R Madhavan will join in the fun ride. While the first film was directed by Akiv Ali, the sequel will be helmed by Anshul Sharma. The first part revolves around the chaos when a middle-aged man falls in love with a young woman and introduces her to his family. The sequel is expected to expand on the same story. The film is eyeing 2025 release.

Meanwhile, several reports also indicate that Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan might also get a sequel. However, official confirmation is awaited at the moment. The supernatural horror thriller was a remake of 2023 Gujarati film Vash. It was based on a family winning over the evil of black magic.