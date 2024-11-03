Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again: Do you need to watch first 2 parts to enjoy these threequels?

ByDevansh Sharma
Nov 03, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Both Diwali releases this week – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – are third instalments in popular franchises. Here's all you need to watch to catch up.

Fans are spoilt for choice this Diwali, with the release of two tentpole Bollywood movies – Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, and Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. However, both films are threequels – the third instalments in their respective franchises. The question on your mind must be: If I haven't watched the first two parts of either, do I need to do that first, or can I enjoy these movies in the theatres independently? We've got you covered. (Also Read – Not Jigra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is your latest Bhai Dooj watch. Here's why – Spoiler alert!)

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in cinemas this Diwali
Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in cinemas this Diwali

Singham Again

Singham Again's first part, Singham, released back in 2011. Also directed by Rohit Shetty, it starred Ajay as the titular police officer, who has reprised his role in the threequel. Kareena, who was introduced as his love interest Avani in the sequel Singham Returns (2014), also reprises her role in Singham Again. One doesn't have to watch those movies in order to get the new one. Just be aware that Bajirao Singham, a cop, and Avani, a Cultural Ministry official, are married and have a son.

Singham Again is more linked to the latest entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe: Sooryavanshi. The 2022 hit, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, introduced one of the key villains of Singham Again – Jackie Shroff's Omar Bashir. He has reprised his role in the threequels, and his backstory helps gauge who the chief antagonist, Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor), really is. 2018's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, is also a part of the cop universe but isn't an essential watch before watching Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa's first part dates back to 2007, a psychological horror helmed by Priyadarshan and headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The threequel's only link to that movie is the character of Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan. You just need to know that she's a Bengali witch who was once a renowned dancer in a king's court. Vidya's Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a completely new one, from a different family, different kingdom, and with a different modern-day identity.

The only link to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), helmed by Anees Bazmee, is the character of Ruhaan, aka Rooh Baba, a fraudulent ghostbuster played by Kartik Aaryan. He reprises his role in the threequel but is tasked with a new mission at a new place. He even has a new love interest (played by Triptii Dimri). The story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may repeat characters from the first two parts, but it stands completely on its own.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //