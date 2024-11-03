Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again: Do you need to watch first 2 parts to enjoy these threequels?

Fans are spoilt for choice this Diwali, with the release of two tentpole Bollywood movies – Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, and Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. However, both films are threequels – the third instalments in their respective franchises. The question on your mind must be: If I haven't watched the first two parts of either, do I need to do that first, or can I enjoy these movies in the theatres independently? We've got you covered. (Also Read – Not Jigra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is your latest Bhai Dooj watch. Here's why – Spoiler alert!) Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in cinemas this Diwali

Singham Again

Singham Again's first part, Singham, released back in 2011. Also directed by Rohit Shetty, it starred Ajay as the titular police officer, who has reprised his role in the threequel. Kareena, who was introduced as his love interest Avani in the sequel Singham Returns (2014), also reprises her role in Singham Again. One doesn't have to watch those movies in order to get the new one. Just be aware that Bajirao Singham, a cop, and Avani, a Cultural Ministry official, are married and have a son.

Singham Again is more linked to the latest entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe: Sooryavanshi. The 2022 hit, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, introduced one of the key villains of Singham Again – Jackie Shroff's Omar Bashir. He has reprised his role in the threequels, and his backstory helps gauge who the chief antagonist, Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor), really is. 2018's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, is also a part of the cop universe but isn't an essential watch before watching Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa's first part dates back to 2007, a psychological horror helmed by Priyadarshan and headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The threequel's only link to that movie is the character of Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan. You just need to know that she's a Bengali witch who was once a renowned dancer in a king's court. Vidya's Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a completely new one, from a different family, different kingdom, and with a different modern-day identity.

The only link to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), helmed by Anees Bazmee, is the character of Ruhaan, aka Rooh Baba, a fraudulent ghostbuster played by Kartik Aaryan. He reprises his role in the threequel but is tasked with a new mission at a new place. He even has a new love interest (played by Triptii Dimri). The story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may repeat characters from the first two parts, but it stands completely on its own.