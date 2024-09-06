De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Madhavan to shoot in Punjab in September | Details inside

Actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are set to reunite for the highly anticipated sequel to De De Pyaar De, titled De De Pyaar De 2. While Tabu will not be returning for this installment, Devgn and Singh will reprise their roles from the first film. The next shooting schedule for the sequel will take place in Punjab. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

“The first shoot schedule of the film was in Mumbai, but then Ajay had to leave for Son Of Sardar 2 shoot in the UK. Tabu will not be a part of the sequel. R Madhavan, Rakul and Ajay will shoot in Punjab for some time and come back to Bombay for the next schedule again in October,” a source close to the production tells us.

The Punjab schedule is expected to start in mid-September and last for approximately 15-20 days. "They want to wrap up the film's shoot by the end of the year so that the film can enter the post-production stage and release by May next year," the insider adds.

In the sequel, R Madhavan will play Singh’s father and there will be a humorous exchange of words between his character and Ajay’s role, Ashish. The makers plan to emphasise traditional and homely settings in Punjab for this film. “Nothing romantic is going to be shot in the state. The shoot will mostly be done inside a bungalow and khet, hence the prep is going on at full speed. The aim is to capture the family scenes of the house and around the beauty of the farms,” the insider explains.

While the first film was directed by Akiv Ali, the sequel will be helmed by Anshul Sharma. “Anshul wants to keep the vibe of Rakul and Ajay's characters alive. There will be a surprise package in the cast for the audience in the film (indicating a cameo), which can't be revealed yet,” concludes the source, hinting at an exciting addition to the cast.