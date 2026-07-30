Punjab: Sangrur court issues bailable warrant against Kharge

The Court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Sangrur has issued a bailable warrant against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after he failed to appear before the court in response to summons issued in a criminal defamation case linked to his alleged remarks on Bajrang Dal during the 2023 Karnataka assembly election campaign. During the latest hearing, counsel appearing on behalf of the complainant sought an adjournment, informing the court that lawyers were abstaining from work. (HT File)

In an order dated July 28, the court observed that the summons issued to the accused had not been received back and that 30 days had elapsed since their issuance. Consequently, the court directed that Kharge be summoned through a bailable warrant of ₹15,000 with one surety in the like amount. The matter has now been listed for hearing on September 19.

The criminal defamation complaint was originally filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, a resident of Sangrur, who alleged that Kharge’s statements and the Congress’ election manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections contained defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal.

According to the complaint, the Congress manifesto proposed banning Bajrang Dal and allegedly compared the organisation with banned outfits such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), both of which have been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The complainant contended that these comparisons harmed the reputation of Bajrang Dal and its members, thereby constituting criminal defamation.

During the latest hearing, counsel appearing on behalf of the complainant sought an adjournment, informing the court that lawyers were abstaining from work.

Counsel for the complainant, Lalit Kumar Garg, said that if the accused fails to appear before the court on the next date of hearing, he would request the court to take stricter legal action to ensure compliance with its orders.

The original complainant, Hitesh Bhardwaj, has since passed away. The proceedings are now being continued by his son, Bhavya Bhardwaj, who has been pursuing the case on behalf of the family.