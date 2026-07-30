Deploy 2 addl heavy excavators in Lippa village to remove debris: Himachal HC tells govt

The Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the state government and the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to immediately deploy additional heavy machinery in Kinnaur’s Lippa village to clear debris-choked stream channels and avert the risk of flooding following fresh debris-flow incidents earlier this month. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 31, by which time the state government has been directed to file a fresh status report on the implementation of the court’s directions and progress of mitigation measures. (File)

The directions were issued by a division bench comprising chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin C Negi while hearing a suo moto matter concerning the post-disaster situation in the tribal district.

Taking note of a fresh debris-flow on July 9-10, which led to renewed deposition near the confluence and posed a threat to a bridge and nearby residential areas, the court ordered the Kinnaur deputy commissioner, and HPPCL to deploy two additional heavy excavators on a priority basis to remove accumulated debris and ensure the free flow of water.

The bench was informed that 10 vulnerable households have been identified in the affected area and that the district administration has put in place an early warning system and evacuation arrangements to shift residents to safer locations, if required.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of long-term mitigation measures, the HC observed that recommendations made by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in February this year had not been implemented effectively. The GSI had suggested 12 specific counter-measures to reduce the risk of future debris-flows and protect the affected area.

During the hearing, the state informed the court that a comprehensive mitigation project estimated at ₹18.67 crore is being prepared for submission through the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) portal before August 21.

The HC also impleaded the state disaster management authority and the National Disaster Management Authority as respondents in the case.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 31, by which time the state government has been directed to file a fresh status report on the implementation of the court’s directions and progress of mitigation measures.