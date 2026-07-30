2027 UP polls: Akash Anand to kick-start BSP’s campaign from Hathras on August 10

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national convenor Akash Anand will formally launch the party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the Sadabad assembly constituency in Hathras district on August 10, marking the beginning of a statewide outreach programme aimed at energising the organisation, particularly its youth base. Akash Anand with BSP chief Mayawati (File)

The campaign will be his first major public outreach since BSP president Mayawati appointed him the party’s national convenor in August last year.

Mayawati had appointed her nephew Akash Anand as the BSP’s national convenor in August 2025, making him the party’s second-in-command and signalling his emergence as her political heir apparent. At the time, she had said Akash would play a key role in reviving the BSP’s prospects in the 2027 assembly elections and winning back young voters, many of whom had shifted to the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) led by Chandrashekhar Azad.

Since his appointment, Akash’s public engagements have largely been confined to organisational meetings chaired by the party president. His last public appearance was at a rally in Lucknow in October last year to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

With BSP chief Mayawati busy finalising the party’s campaign blueprint and candidates for the assembly elections, Akash will set the tone for the campaign by addressing workers’ conferences and public meetings across the state, a senior party leader said.

With months to go before the UP assembly elections, BSP leaders and workers had urged the party leadership to send Akash on a statewide campaign to galvanise the organisation.

Although the BSP has taken the lead in announcing candidates for the elections, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress, AIMIM and NDA allies, including the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Nishad Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, have already begun their election campaigns by addressing public meetings across Uttar Pradesh, the leader said.

On August 10, Anand will address a public meeting in Hathras district and formally announce the party’s candidate for the Sadabad assembly constituency. The BSP has decided to field Avin Sharma from the seat.

According to the party leader, Anand will hold his second public meeting on August 25 in the Jewar assembly constituency in western Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the campaign, Akash will tour all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, addressing public meetings and mobilising party workers, with a special focus on reconnecting with young voters. The campaign will begin after the BSP completes the reconstitution of booth-level committees across the state.

“The party will soon restructure its organisation to give momentum to the election campaign. Loyal and missionary workers will be given key organisational responsibilities and assignments,” the BSP leader said.