Punjab extends deadline to upload fee details after 40% schools fail to comply

With nearly 40% schools across Punjab failing to disclose their fee structure by the July 25 deadline under the newly notified Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, the state government has extended the deadline to July 31. According to official data, Muktsar and Mansa have recorded the highest compliance, with 94% of private schools completing the process. (HT File)

According to official data, Muktsar and Mansa have recorded the highest compliance, with 94% of private schools completing the process. In contrast, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, which has the highest number of private schools in the state, fared the worst, recording compliance of just 49% and 51%, respectively.

On June 23, the Punjab cabinet approved the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, capping the annual fee hike by unaided schools at 5%.

Subsequently, the state education department directed private schools to upload details of their fee structure—including tuition fees, examination fees, transport charges and other components—for the past four academic sessions beginning from 2023-24.

Amandeep Kaur, assistant director, directorate of school education, Punjab, said the deadline had been extended because many schools across the state had yet to complete the process. “The data will be consolidated and forwarded to the district-level regulatory bodies, which will examine the submissions and initiate action wherever irregularities are found,” she said.

She added that each district regulatory body was headed by the deputy commissioner and includes the district education officer, educationists and representatives from the finance department, who were empowered to scrutinise fee structures and flag violations under the new ordinance.