30-yr-old man stabbed to death, female friend severely injured in attack at Delhi park

New Delhi A case of murder was registered and a juvenile has been apprehended, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death and his female friend was severely injured by a group of three to four men at a park in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, police said. One of the accused, a juvenile, has been apprehended and is being questioned, according to the police.

A case of murder has been filed at the Bharat Nagar police station, police said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be identified, said, “It is suspected that the two friends were walking in the park when the accused passed objectionable comments and tried to harass the woman. The victim objected to this and intervened, but was stabbed.”

Police identified the deceased as Sunil, of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior police officers said the Bharat Nagar police station received a call about the stabbing at 3.33pm on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police Akanksha Yadav said, “A police team immediately reached Khimman Singh Park in Ashok Vihar, where they found Devki, 26, a resident of Jahangirpuri, and Sunil. Devki told police that she and Sunil were at the park when three to four men approached them. An argument allegedly broke out over an unspecified issue, following which one of the assailants pulled out a knife and attacked both of them before the group fled the scene.”

Police said Sunil was stabbed four times in his face and chest, and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital in the vicinity. Police are waiting for the woman to recover sufficiently to ascertain more details about the incident.