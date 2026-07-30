DDA concludes three-day Yamuna Dialogues initiative

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday concluded its series of stakeholder consultation workshops under the Yamuna Dialogues initiative, with the recommendations set to form the basis of the proposed “Delhi Yamuna Compact”, an implementation framework for the restoration and management of the Yamuna floodplains, officials said. The workshops, held till July 25, were organised following directions issued by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu after his visits to the Yamuna floodplains.

The workshops, held till July 25, were organised following directions issued by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu after his visits to the Yamuna floodplains.

According to DDA, the workshops brought together policymakers, government departments, environmental experts, scientists, urban planners, landscape architects, financial institutions, technical organisations and civil society representatives. Discussions focused on six themes, including floodplain-responsive planning, ghat development, nature-based solutions, water quality and drainage, sustainable financing models and governance mechanisms.

Participants deliberated on planning and restoration strategies based on national and international practices while considering the ecological characteristics of the Yamuna floodplains, officials said.

“The recommendations emerging from the consultations will now be consolidated into the zero draft of the Delhi Yamuna Compact, which will be circulated among stakeholders for further comments before being deliberated upon at the Yamuna Dialogues on September 11 at Baansera,” a DDA official said.

According to the authority, the proposed compact is intended to serve as an implementation-oriented framework to guide future policy, planning and coordinated action for the Yamuna floodplains. DDA said it will continue working with government agencies, technical institutions, experts and citizens on the river’s restoration efforts.