R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's reunion in De De Pyaar De 2 to have a twist

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 2019 comedy De De Pyaar De is getting a sequel, which is currently on the floors. The film was earlier supposed to have actor Anil Kapoor as the new entry in part 2, however, he later opted out and was replaced by actor R Madhavan, marking a back-to-back collaboration between him and Devgn after Shaitaan. Now, we have learnt some exclusive details about his character. R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn reunion in De De Pyaar De 2 to have a twist

A source close to the development informs us, "Madhavan will play Rakul's father in De De Pyaar De 2. The plot of the film is on the lines that the hilarious one-upmanship will happen between Ajay and Madhavan on the lines that Rakul is dating a man older than her father’s age in the film. With Anil, that plotline wouldn't have had the desired impact, but now with Madhavan essaying the role, it fits the narrative aptly," confirming that actor Tabu, who played Devgn's wife in the first film, will not be returning in the sequel.

De De Pyaar De followed the story of Ayesha (played by Singh), who falls in love with an elder guy Aashish (played by Devgn). In the part 2, the story will focus on how Ayesha’s family reacts to her relationship with an elder man. The film is being directed by Anshul Sharma and is presently being shot in Mumbai with Singh and Devgn reprising their roles.