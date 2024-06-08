Rakul Preet Singh on her role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: ‘She knows exactly what she wants’

For actor Rakul Preet Singh, working on Indian 2 alongside actor Kamal Haasan has been an enriching experience. As she awaits the release of the film she says she connects with the role in the sequel on a personal level. (Also read: Kamal Haasan gives a fiery speech at Indian 2 event: ‘This is my country and…’) Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.

What did she say about Indian 2

Sharing insights about her character in Indian 2, Rakul said, “It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character”.

“I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. And somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life. It’s too early to disclose more, but yes, it’s been a delight to work with Shankar sir, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me,” she added.

More about Indian 2

The sequel to Shankar’s 1996 film will be released on July 12. Some time back, the film’s main lead, Kamal Haasan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new release date, writing, “#Indian2 Releasing worldwide in cinemas 12th July 2024!”

The second part comes with the tagline Zero Tolerance, and has been in production since 2019. It will feature Kamal reprising his role as Senapathy. It will also features Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth in lead roles.

The film was temporarily put on hold after an accident injured the crew on sets in 2020. Shooting was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production resumed in 2022, with Shankar juggling shooting between this and Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer.

About the first part

The first part featured Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar along with Kamal. He was seen in dual roles as Senapathy and Chandru, a righteous father and a corrupt son. The film tells the story of an Army veteran who turns vigilante to teach corrupt officials a lesson and ensure they don’t take bribes. AR Rahman’s music for the film was a massive hit.

Rakul’s upcoming work

Apart from Indian 2, Rakul has a busy schedule ahead. She is currently filming for De De Pyaar De 2 and will soon be seen in film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Furthermore, she will star in Ameeri with a cast including Neena Gupta, Chunky Pandey, and Simone Singh.