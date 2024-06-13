From Drishyam to De De Pyaar De: 9 times Ajay Devgn and Tabu lit up the screen before Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Ajay Devgn and Tabu recently attended the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Also starring Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar, the film is slated for a release on July 5. As Ajay and Tabu gear up for the release of their next big banner project, now is a good time to take a walk down memory lane revisiting the 9 projects the duo have collaborated on over the past 30 years. Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a still from the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer

Ajay Devgn and Tabu at the trailer launch for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Vijaypath

Farogh Siddique's Vijaypath released in theatres on August 5, 1994, marking Ajay Devgn and Tabu's first ever film together. Tabu's role in the film being largely ornamental, Ajay lead Vijaypath as police officer Karan — an immensely dedicated man of law whose father, also in the same profession, met his end as a result of it. The premise of the film largely focuses on Karan taking on Jay Singhania, a corrupt politician essayed by Danny Denzongpa.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a still from their first film Vijaypath (1994)

For fans of 90s melodrama, Vijaypath is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Haqeeqat

The very next year, Ajay and Tabu returned to the screens with their December release Haqeeqat. For all practical purposes, the Kuku Kohli film carries a near-identical plot to Vijaypath, save for the emotional triggers.

The film is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Thakshak

It would be 4 years before Ajay and Tabu would reunite on screen with 1999 release Thakshak. The Govind Nihalani film was centered around the theme of terrorism. Ajay interestingly essays the role of an artist in the film, sheltered from the worries of the world. Tabu essays Suman, his love interest who helps him broaden his vision of the world, a development also triggered by a bomb blast and him bearing witness to its aftermath.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starred together in Thakshak (1999)

Thakshak is available for streaming on MX Player.

Drishyam

Arguably their most popular film together to-date, Drishyam released in 2015. A remake of the Mohanlal starrer 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, both Ajay and Tabu essay the role of dedicated parents willing to go to the ends of the earth to protect their respective children. Flipping the script from the actor duo's previous collaborations, Tabu assumes the role of IG Meera Deshmukh, adamant on getting to the root of her son's sudden disappearance.

Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Fitoor

To be clear, Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor (2016) is not a Ajay and Tabu starrer. Inspired from Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif. Tabu essays the role of Begum, mother to Katrina's Firdaus. Ajay Devgn on the other hand makes a cameo as Mirza Moazzam Baig.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn in Fitoor (2016)

The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (2017) is a significant milestone in Ajay Devgn and Tabu's list of collaborations simply for the fact that it is their first light-hearted venture as opposed to the aforementioned list of dramas. Ajay reprises his role of Gopal while Tabu plays second fiddle as Anna Matthew, who runs the orphanage the chaotic group of friends land up at.

The film is available for streaming both on Disney+Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime Video.

De De Pyaar De

Taking their experimentation with light-hearted films a step further, Ajay and Tabu next joined forces for Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De (2019) also starring Rakul Preet Singh. The actors essay the role of a divorced couple, with Rakul playing a much younger love interest to Ajay in the film. De De Pyaar De manages to put across some fun and frothy commentary on the nature of evolving romantic relationships and the idea of finding 'the one'.

The film is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Drishyam 2

Ajay's Vijay Salgaonkar and Tabu's Meera Deshmukh lock horns once again as the plot of Drishyam (2015) is taken forward in 2022 release Drishyam 2. The supporting cast, made up of Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor to name a few, too effectively reprise their roles in this sequel that manages to pack a punch. Interestingly, Akshaye Khanna joins the franchise as IG Tarun Ahlawat.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bholaa

Directed by Ajay Devgn himself, the primary theme of Bholaa (2023) is a father-daughter relationship. The actor stars in the titular role as a man released from a decade-long stay in prison after having been convicted of a crime he did not commit. The high on action film sees Ajay's Bholaa fight all odds to reunite with his daughter. Tabu essays the role of SP Diana Joseph.

Bholaa is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will be rounding up this illustrious list come July.

Have you watched the film's trailer yet?