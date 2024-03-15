HT Vibe of 25: Taal turns 25: Singers look back at the ‘masterpiece album’

The soundtrack of Taal shines bright in the filmography of master composer AR Rahman. It introduced us to a rare fusion of western melodies and pop with Indian folk. Even after 25 years, its songs continue to fall like droplets, seeping deep into the hearts of listeners. We do not call Taal’s music, a classic for nothing! Taal, directed by Subhash Ghai continues to remain a musical blockbuster.

Taal, directed by Subhash Ghai starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor. It broke the clutter in 1999, when we had movies like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Biwi No 1, Baadshah and Haseena Maan Jaayegi with commercial music. Rahman had just given Bollywood, two musicals - Dil Se and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. But Taal was unique. It had love ballads, upbeat percussions, prolonged instrumental interludes, and layering it at all with the unforgettable lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

While “Ramda Jogi’s” opening was done by Sivamani using a beer bottle, “Ishq Bina” was an unused song from Ghai’s shelved film Shikhar, and the instrumental piece “Raga Dance” was Rahman’s collaboration with British violinist Vanessa Mae. There’s so much more to the tracks of Taal.

HT City gets in touch with some singers who crooned the masterpiece songs of Taal, and the memories it has left with them.

KAVITA KRISHNAMURTHY - “Ishq Bina Ishq Bina”

Kavita Krishnamurthy sang "Ishq Bina" song that appears during the climax of Taal.

"For me, it was the first time I had Rahman ji and Subhash ji together. Rahman’s technique is very different from my mentors Laxmikant-Pyaarelal. Probably even Subhash ji was curious to see how this will work with me.

Rahman works differently. I knew only certain basic chords will come to my headphones. Rahman let’s you sing in your own way as many times as you want. He would just keep on recording it. It’s his mixing wonder where he puts something and takes out the rest. It comes out as a miracle song.

Subhash ji would always give a picture. I knew “Ishq Bina Ishq Bina” is a decision making song for this girl. So I couldn’t make it a weak song. Subhash ji is a master of picturisation, he put so much effort in making it."

HARIHARAN - “Nahi Samne Tu”

Hariharan called the lyrics of "Nahi Samne" song "conversation-like", which he says made it beautiful.

"I remember I got a call from Rahman’s office saying there’s a song “Nahi Samne Tu”. Subhash ji also spoke to me. I went there one morning, and by evening I was called for the recording. I loved the tune when I first heard it. It was very tiltilating, very subtle. But unlike how everyone calls it a soft song, it actually isn’t. It’s very strong. The lyrics, the tune - everything was very strong.

I sang it that day, but Subhash ji, Rahman, even I thought we should give it one more try. So I recorded it again over a couple of days. And then we nailed it!

Its lyrics are so beautiful, conversation-like, jaise aap kisi se guftagoo kar rahe hain. I cherish this song. It’ll forever stay popular because it has that magic."

SONU NIGAM - “Ishq Bina”

Sonu Nigam's portion in "Ishq Bina" comes when the song is way past 4 minutes, but his voice still manages to leave an impact.

"I sang my first song for Subhash Ghai ji in Pardes (1997). He kind of liked me from that time onwards. He wanted to put me into this song “Ishq Bina”. Yes, I come late into the song [after 4 min into the song]. If you notice, I had never sung in this kind of reshami awaz before.

I remember I was singing a song for Ismail Darbar later, he told me “Sonu, woh Taal wali awaz isse pehle aayi nahi”. He wanted me to sing in that fashion for something he was composing.

So Taal was the first time people had heard me so romantically. It was recorded in Chennai at AR Rahman’s studio, late in the night as usual. The song is very special to me."

RICHA SHARMA - “Ni Main Samajhh Gayi”

Richa Sharma credits the song "Ni Main Samajh Gayi" as a stepping stone in her career.

“Ni Main Samajhh Gayi” is the turning point song in my life. This album is not just for listening purpose. It is an academy in itself. It’s purity is its highlight.

That was the time when thin voices were in demand, and my voice was of husky, folk texture. I think it was also the first time Rahman was using my kind of voice.

I remember it was the cassette cover of either Roja or Bombay. It had a small picture of AR Rahman with the text “new music director”. I really prayed that I got to work with him one day. Fate had it and one night, Sukhwinder Singh asked me to come to a studio at 1 am. To my surprise it was Rahman himself.

I only got to know later that it featured Aishwarya. Interestingly, the film shows her giving an audition in my voice. Before this, I was always told I don’t have a mainstream voice, and it cannot be used for the heroine. So my voice was mostly used in the background. This song changed everything for me. It was a win."

Even after 25 years, Taal continues to remain a favourite album for fans across the globe.