Before Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, these 5 films gave us a glimpse into the life of a sports coach

Sports dramas are quite common in Bollywood, where the attention is mostly on a specific sport, a player or an entire team. But there have also been instances where the topic of focus was a coach, who puts in hard work and determination to make their players reach heights. That’s exactly what we will witness Ajay Devgn doing in Maidaan, which arrives in theatres on April 11. But before he returns to the silver screen, let’s revisit other Bollywood films which gave us a glimpse into the life of a coach. Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Chak De! India (2007)

Shah Rukh Khan and his team in Chak De! India

It feels like yesterday that we were introduced to Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian women's national hockey team. His passion, dedication and obsession were major factors, apart from their raw talent, that the team finally lifted the World Cup trophy at the end of Chak De! India

Saala Khadoos (2016)

R Madhavan and Ritika Singh in a still from Saala Khadoos

R Madhavan’s character was aggressive and ferocious in this sports drama. However, as a coach he was also extremely focused and sincere. He gave it his all, literally, to train a fisher-woman and make her into a worthy competitor at the World Boxing Championship

Gold (2018)

Akshay Kumar as a team manager in Gold

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s performance in the film was a reflection of the title– Gold. He won hearts as the dhoti-clad team manager of the Indian hockey team and reawakened patriotism in the audiences with his dialogues. His cute onscreen chemistry with Mouni Roy was like a cherry on the cake

Jhund (2022)

Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Barse in Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan as a sports teacher, who coaches a team of children from slum areas, touched several hearts. With his passion, he turned a ‘jhund’ into a worthy football team. His portrayal of Vijay Barse was incredible while writer-director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule once again proved his mettle as a filmmaker

Ghoomer (2023)

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan played a failed cricketer in this sports drama. But hope and dedication turned him into a coach for Saiyami Kher aka Anina, a possible batting prodigy who loses her right arm in an accident. Ghoomer was inspiring and uplifting while Bachchan was versatile as ever.

