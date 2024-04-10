Before Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, these 5 films gave us a glimpse into the life of a sports coach
As Ajay Devgn returns to theatres with Maidaan, here’s a look at other times that Bollywood brought sports coaches into the spotlight
Sports dramas are quite common in Bollywood, where the attention is mostly on a specific sport, a player or an entire team. But there have also been instances where the topic of focus was a coach, who puts in hard work and determination to make their players reach heights. That’s exactly what we will witness Ajay Devgn doing in Maidaan, which arrives in theatres on April 11. But before he returns to the silver screen, let’s revisit other Bollywood films which gave us a glimpse into the life of a coach.
Chak De! India (2007)
It feels like yesterday that we were introduced to Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian women's national hockey team. His passion, dedication and obsession were major factors, apart from their raw talent, that the team finally lifted the World Cup trophy at the end of Chak De! India
Saala Khadoos (2016)
R Madhavan’s character was aggressive and ferocious in this sports drama. However, as a coach he was also extremely focused and sincere. He gave it his all, literally, to train a fisher-woman and make her into a worthy competitor at the World Boxing Championship
Gold (2018)
Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s performance in the film was a reflection of the title– Gold. He won hearts as the dhoti-clad team manager of the Indian hockey team and reawakened patriotism in the audiences with his dialogues. His cute onscreen chemistry with Mouni Roy was like a cherry on the cake
Jhund (2022)
Amitabh Bachchan as a sports teacher, who coaches a team of children from slum areas, touched several hearts. With his passion, he turned a ‘jhund’ into a worthy football team. His portrayal of Vijay Barse was incredible while writer-director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule once again proved his mettle as a filmmaker
Ghoomer (2023)
Abhishek Bachchan played a failed cricketer in this sports drama. But hope and dedication turned him into a coach for Saiyami Kher aka Anina, a possible batting prodigy who loses her right arm in an accident. Ghoomer was inspiring and uplifting while Bachchan was versatile as ever.
Which of these sports drama films have you seen so far?