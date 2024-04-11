Mysore court puts a stay on Ajay Devgn's Maidaan release amid plagiarism row

As Amit R Sharma's period sports drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, releases in cinemas, it's run into legal trouble. As per a News18 report, a Karnataka-based writer has alleged that the film produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios is plagiarised from his script on the life of India's former football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Mysore court has thus put a stay on the film's release. (Also Read: Before Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, five must-watch football films for sports enthusiasts) Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is in legal trouble

The allegation

Anil Kumar, the writer based out of Mysore, took to LinkedIn and shared his side of the story. He wrote, “In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018, I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay (Mumbai) and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history. He told me that he’d make me meet Aamir Khan, but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association.”

Sukhdas Suryavanshi went on to be an Assistant Director on Maidaan. “Recently, I heard that a movie named Maidaan is getting released. I was surprised because even I have the same story. When I looked at the teaser and their statements, I got to know that it was my story. They have twisted the main story itself and made this movie. I named the story Paadakanduka,” he added.

After Anil moved to Principal district and session court in Mysore, the court ordered a stay on the film's release. The next hearing is scheduled for April 24.

About Maidaan

Based on a true story, Maidaan features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. While it had some paid preview shows on Wednesday evening, it's seen a wider release today on Thursday, on the occasion of Eid. It's clashing with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.