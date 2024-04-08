Maidaan postponed: Ajay Devgn-starrer to now release on this date

The release date of actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan has been postponed. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ajay shared a poster and other details about the film's release. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Maidaan cleared by CBFC without any cuts, film is over 3 hours long. Check other details) Ajay Devgn plays a football coach in Maidaan.

Maidaan release date postponed

The words on the poster read, "Paid previews start Wednesday 10th April from 6 pm. Maidaan in cinemas Thursday 11th April." Ajay captioned the post, "Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6 pm onwards. Full scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April." Overseas, Maidaan will release on April 10. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10 in India as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

About Maidaan

The upcoming period sports drama explores the golden years of Indian football in the early 1950s and 60s under coach Syed Abdul Rahim. In the film helmed by Amit Sharma, Ajay will essay the role of the coach. Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh are also part of the film. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

Amit praises Ajay Devgn

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Amit talked about Ajay, “If a superstar has agreed to do a film, it’s an advantage as the mounting of a film will become bigger…When Ajay Devgn used to enter the sets, he used to keep the Ajay Devgn persona outside, and enter like Syed Abdul Rahim, his character. He came prepped on sets with his dialogues. Not once he said, ‘The trousers are loose, how am I looking?’ He would be like, ‘Tell me what you want me to do, I'll do it’. He is a director’s actor.”

Amit talks about Maidaan being compared with Chak De

A section of social media users have drawn parallels between Maidaan and the 2007 hit Chak De India, which followed a former hockey player (Shah Rukh Khan) who attempts to redeem himself by coaching and eventually, leading the Indian national women's hockey team to a win.

Amit said, “The difference between Chak De India and Maidaan is that while it was a fictional story, this is a true story. If you talk about the dream of a man who is trying to bring glory to India through sports, that emotion is the same. But everyone will have the same emotion, it is there in ’83’ as well."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place