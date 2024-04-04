Ajay Devgn's Maidaan cleared by CBFC without any cuts, film is over 3 hours long. Check other details

What all has CBFC asked Maidaan team to do

The CBFC gave a green nod to the film which means that the team didn’t have to remove any scene or dialogue. It, however, asked the team to add a disclaimer stating that "the film is a work of fiction inspired by true events available in the public domain, views of the legendary football players, and research of writers with fictional elements".

More details about CBFC nod to Maidaan

The disclaimer will also add that the use of certain dialogues has been done to only dramatise the incidents. It will also state that the film is not made to incite any lawlessness. The team of Maidaan has been asked to insert an anti-smoking ticker in scenes where the characters are seen smoking. They have been told to mention the end credits in Hindi, too, apart from English. The length of the film 3 hours, 1 minute and 30 seconds long (181.30 minutes).

About Maidaan

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film features Ajay portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

Earlier, the trailer of the movie showed Ajay's character working hard to bring India's football game to the world map. In the trailer, he can be seen building a team, including young men from slums, and training them to make it big globally.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10. The film boasts a musical score by AR Rahman.

