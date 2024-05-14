Before Dune: Prophecy, Tabu rocked the international audience with these 4 projects

Movie buffs woke up to an exciting news this morning. One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Tabu has bagged an exciting ‘recurring’ role in the upcoming science fiction TV series Dune: Prophecy. The star will be seen as Sister Francesca, who has been described as a strong, intelligent and impactful character. Also starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May and Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, the series serves as a prequel to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s 2021 Hollywood film Dune. Well, this won’t be the first time Tabu ventures in the West. As we wait for her first look as Sister Francesca, let’s revisit her successful international projects from the past. Tabu slaying in her international projects

Hanuman (1998)

It was in 1998 that Tabu made her international debut with the French-Indian film Hanuman, which was alternatively titled The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. She portrayed the role of Anja in the English language film while actor Nithya Menen, who made her debut as a child artist, played Tabu’s younger sister

The Namesake (2006)

Years later, Tabu took the whole world by storm with her phenomenal performance in Mira Nair’s directorial The Namesake, based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s book of the same name. She won hearts and received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Irrfan Khan’s onscreen wife and Kal Penn’s mother, Ashima Ganguli

Life of Pi (2012)

Despite having limited screentime in Ang Lee’s masterpiece Life of Pi, Tabu left a deep and lasting impact on the audience with her performance as Pi’s mother Gita Patel. She was loving and nurturing, like a true Indian mother. Also starring Suraj Sharma and Irrfan Khan, the adventure drama won several accolades

A Suitable Boy (2020)

In this British TV miniseries, which marked a reunion between Mira Nair and Tabu, the actor portrayed the role of singer and courtesan Saeeda Bai. She mesmerised not just the audience but also Ishaan Khatter, whose character Maan fell head over heels in love with Saeeda. Their sizzling and very convincing chemistry was one of the biggest highlights of this series

Tabu has never failed to win hearts, may it be in our own country or the West. We can’t wait to see her do the same as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy when the fantasy series premieres.