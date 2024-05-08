Piku turns 9: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogues which live rent-free in our mind

Nine years ago today, we were introduced to Piku. Deepika Padukone won us over as an independent woman whose life revolved around her career and her 70-year-old hypochondriac father Bhashkor Banerjee, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Another quirky character who made a permanent place in our hearts was Rana Chaudhary, wonderfully portrayed by Irrfan Khan, who took a road trip with the father-daughter duo to Kolkata. As director Shoojit Sircar's beautiful film completes 9 years today, Deepika shared a behind-the-scenes snap with her co-stars remembering the good days. Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in Piku

For us, the dialogues of these precious characters were a major highlight of Piku. So let’s celebrate the milestone today by taking a trip down memory lane, remembering iconic statements made by Piku, Bhashkor and Rana:

“Insaan ka emotion uska motion ke saath juda hua hai”- Bhashkor Banerjee

These words were said by Bhashkor aka Big B. There were many who laughed at this particular dialogue and Irrfan’s character even pointed out how Bhashkor connects everything with his stomach. But this is a fact! Your emotions do depend on your motion, which is why a clean stomach automatically freshens up your mood

Bhashkor explaining how our emotion depends on our motion

“Yeh burden burden kya laga rakha hai aapne? Emotional blackmail karke parents ko pata nahi kya sukh milta hai”- Rana Chaudhary

Irrfan aka Rana lost his cool when Bhashkor yelled at Piku for not taking his troubles seriously during their road trip. Rana reminded Bhashkor that if he were a burden to Piku, she would have left him behind in Delhi instead of taking him to Kolkata with her. Well, many members of the audience couldn’t agree more with the emotional blackmail bit

Rana, Bhashkor and Piku on a road trip to Kolkata

“Ek age ke baad parents apne aap zinda nahi reh paate. Unko zinda rakhna padta hai. Aur woh zimmedaari bachhon ka hi hai”- Piku Banerjee

Just Piku casually dropping hard-hitting facts. This was after Rana asked her why she behaved like her father’s mother. Piku explained that she couldn’t just leave her 70-year-old father, who could barely see and hear clearly. This is something we all should remember— cherish the moments you spend with your parents and take care of them like they cared for you

“Maybe this is the way forward, issi ko log development bolte hain. But apni roots, agar unko ukhaad do, toh kya bachega?”- Rana Chaudhary

Piku was heartbroken about a building replacing a childhood memory she cherished. Rana reminded her that she was in Kolkata to sell her house, which could also be replaced by a building someday. When Piku told him she was being practical, Rana replied that he wasn’t calling her wrong, before leaving her and the audience with this impactful thought

“Dekhbaal karna hai, mera karo. Shaadi ke baad father ka ghar chhod karke, doosre ghar mein jaana, udhar dekhbaal karna, how foolish! I gave birth to you ki naa? Hum toh tum ko chhod kar gaya nahi. So now I am your child, you do the same”- Bhashkor Banerjee

When Piku’s maternal aunt Chhobi Mashi, played by Moushumi Chatterjee, asked her to find the right man and get married, Bhashkor made this fair point. As children, is it not our responsibility to be there for our parents in their old age the same way they were there for us throughout our childhood?

Moushumi Chatterjee and Deepika Padukone in Piku

Even after all these years, Piku remains a relatable and relevant work of art. What a good day it is to revisit the film which gave us fabulous performances, a heartwarming story and epic onscreen chemistry.