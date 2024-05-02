 Irrfan Khan would've collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh, done a Malayalam film had he been alive: Wife Sutapa Sikdar | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Irrfan Khan would've collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh, done a Malayalam film had he been alive: Wife Sutapa Sikdar

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Irrfan Khan's wife and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar remembered him on his fourth death anniversary through an hypothetical conversation.

Irrfan Khan died this week four years ago. His wife and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar took to Instagram to remember her late husband in the most unusual way: Sutapa imagined a conversation she'd have had with Irrfan had he been alive today. (Also Read – Babil Khan pens emotional post for father Irrfan Khan days before death anniversary: 'I will not give up')

Sutapa Sikdar says Irrfan Khan would've worked with Diljit Donsajh if he were alive today
Sutapa Sikdar says Irrfan Khan would've worked with Diljit Donsajh if he were alive today

What Sutapa wrote

In a dialogue written like a script, Sutapa narrated how Irrfan would've instantly called Dinesh Vijan (his Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium producer) to develop a film with him and Diljit Dosanjh after Sutapa would've raved about the latter's latest movie, Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sutapa then imagined Irrfan would've listened to the film's music (by AR Rahman) on loop and lauded Irshad Kamil's lyrics in the climactic song Vida Karo. She also imagined suggesting Irrfan that he should also reprise his role of a Sardar from Anup Singh's Qissa (2014) to team up with Diljit in a film.

Sutapa's hypothetical interaction with Irrfan also involved him warning that if “Bollywood doesn’t mend its way,” he'd do a Malayalam film. He'd refer to a director who helmed a Fahadh Faasil movie and would get his manager to make it happen.

Before diving into her imagination, Sutapa wrote, “It’s 4 years three days since irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have LIVED without him added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness. And then I thought but still I lived with him more. I knew him since 1984 so that makes it 36 years of knowing him more and definitely till I die I would have spent more time with him then without him.”

Reactions to Sutapa's post

Diljit commented on her post, writing, “AUM (namaste emojis).” A user agreed with Sutapa and commented, “that is biggest compliment for @diljitdosanjh.” “Irfan Khan ji and Diljit Dosanjh definitely would have been magic on screen...or even just listening to them both talk together (red heart emoji),” wrote another. Imtiaz also shared Sutapa's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Well said @sikdarsutapa. Lots of love (namaste emoji).”

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan would've collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh, done a Malayalam film had he been alive: Wife Sutapa Sikdar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On