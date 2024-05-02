Irrfan Khan would've collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh, done a Malayalam film had he been alive: Wife Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan Khan died this week four years ago. His wife and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar took to Instagram to remember her late husband in the most unusual way: Sutapa imagined a conversation she'd have had with Irrfan had he been alive today. (Also Read – Babil Khan pens emotional post for father Irrfan Khan days before death anniversary: 'I will not give up') Sutapa Sikdar says Irrfan Khan would've worked with Diljit Donsajh if he were alive today

What Sutapa wrote

In a dialogue written like a script, Sutapa narrated how Irrfan would've instantly called Dinesh Vijan (his Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium producer) to develop a film with him and Diljit Dosanjh after Sutapa would've raved about the latter's latest movie, Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sutapa then imagined Irrfan would've listened to the film's music (by AR Rahman) on loop and lauded Irshad Kamil's lyrics in the climactic song Vida Karo. She also imagined suggesting Irrfan that he should also reprise his role of a Sardar from Anup Singh's Qissa (2014) to team up with Diljit in a film.

Sutapa's hypothetical interaction with Irrfan also involved him warning that if “Bollywood doesn’t mend its way,” he'd do a Malayalam film. He'd refer to a director who helmed a Fahadh Faasil movie and would get his manager to make it happen.

Before diving into her imagination, Sutapa wrote, “It’s 4 years three days since irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have LIVED without him added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness. And then I thought but still I lived with him more. I knew him since 1984 so that makes it 36 years of knowing him more and definitely till I die I would have spent more time with him then without him.”

Reactions to Sutapa's post

Diljit commented on her post, writing, “AUM (namaste emojis).” A user agreed with Sutapa and commented, “that is biggest compliment for @diljitdosanjh.” “Irfan Khan ji and Diljit Dosanjh definitely would have been magic on screen...or even just listening to them both talk together (red heart emoji),” wrote another. Imtiaz also shared Sutapa's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Well said @sikdarsutapa. Lots of love (namaste emoji).”