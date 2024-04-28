Babil Khan pens emotional post for father Irrfan Khan days before death anniversary: 'I will not give up'

Babil remembers dad Irrfan

Sharing candid pictures of Irrfan, seemingly from movie sets, Babil wrote in his caption that he would take care of his family and never give up. He wrote, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reactions to Babil's post

"You not giving up, is all he would have wanted," read a comment on Babil's post. An Irrfan fan commented, "A person only dies truly when no one remembers him. He is alive among millions of us still today and will be always. We see him in you and Only God knows how much he loves you." A person also wrote for Babil, "You look so much like your father."

Irrfan's death

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled neuroendocrine tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

Babil's deleted post

Days before actor Irrfan's fourth death anniversary, son Babil's cryptic post on Instagram caught the attention of fans. On Wednesday, Babil took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba (father)." He deleted the post soon after.

A Reddit user posted it and asked, "Is everything okay with Babil?" Many reacted to the post. A person wrote, "He has deleted the Instagram Stories after 15 minutes." Another said, "I hope he is fine."