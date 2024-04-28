Babil Khan pens emotional post for father Irrfan Khan days before death anniversary: 'I will not give up'
Babil Khan spoke about how Irrfan Khan taught him to ‘be a warrior but engage with love and kindness’. Irrfan's fourth death anniversary is on April 29.
Two days before actor Irrfan Khan's fourth death anniversary, son-actor Babil Khan took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late father. On Saturday, Babil remembered how Irrfan taught him to be 'warrior' and said he will 'not give up'. A couple of days ago, Babil's deleted a post that read 'feel like going to baba' on Instagram, which left fans worried. Also read | Babil Khan shares throwback picture of Irrfan: ‘Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday’
Babil remembers dad Irrfan
Sharing candid pictures of Irrfan, seemingly from movie sets, Babil wrote in his caption that he would take care of his family and never give up. He wrote, “You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much.”
Reactions to Babil's post
"You not giving up, is all he would have wanted," read a comment on Babil's post. An Irrfan fan commented, "A person only dies truly when no one remembers him. He is alive among millions of us still today and will be always. We see him in you and Only God knows how much he loves you." A person also wrote for Babil, "You look so much like your father."
Irrfan's death
Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled neuroendocrine tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.
Babil's deleted post
Days before actor Irrfan's fourth death anniversary, son Babil's cryptic post on Instagram caught the attention of fans. On Wednesday, Babil took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba (father)." He deleted the post soon after.
A Reddit user posted it and asked, "Is everything okay with Babil?" Many reacted to the post. A person wrote, "He has deleted the Instagram Stories after 15 minutes." Another said, "I hope he is fine."
