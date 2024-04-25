 Before Irrfan Khan's 4th death anniversary, Babil's 'feel like going to baba' post sparks concern: 'Is everything okay?' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Before Irrfan Khan's 4th death anniversary, Babil's 'feel like going to baba' post sparks concern: 'Is everything okay?'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Babil Khan's now-deleted post on Instagram has left fans worried. He spoke about his father Irrfan Khan; the actor died four years ago.

Earlier this year, Babil Khan shared an emotional Instagram post in memory of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan. The actor is once again speaking about his dad; but Babil's latest post has fans worried. Also read | Babil Khan shares throwback picture of Irrfan: ‘Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday’

Babil Khan with mother Sutapa Sikdar and late father Irrfan Khan. (File Photo)
Babil Khan with mother Sutapa Sikdar and late father Irrfan Khan. (File Photo)

What did Babil post?

On Wednesday, Babil took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba (father)." He has since deleted the post.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Is everything okay with Babil?
byu/NobodyFrosty4727 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Reactions to Babil's post about Irrfan

Days before actor Irrfan's fourth death anniversary, son Babil's cryptic post on Instagram caught the attention of fans. A Reddit user posted, "Is everything okay with Babil?" Many reacted to the post. A person wrote, "He has deleted the Instagram Stories after 15 minutes." Another said, "I hope he is fine."

One more commented, "Irrfan’s four-year death anniversary is coming up too in less than a week (April 29), I imagine this time of year is pretty hard on him (Babil), having seen his father suffer so much... grief comes in waves, losing someone is never easy. Hoping he has the support he deserves to make it easier with time."

A comment also read, "He lost a parent way too soon in life. Has a career at the age of 25 where he’s supposed to flourish, while we call this our age of making mistakes. If he’s too sweet he’s a ‘pick me’. If he’s not sweet then he’s got the nepo attitude. Like us, when he posts things online, he’s an attention seeker. Give him a break."

More about Irrfan's death

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled neuroendocrine tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

Babil made his acting debut with the film Qala (2022), co-starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, was released on Netflix.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Before Irrfan Khan's 4th death anniversary, Babil's 'feel like going to baba' post sparks concern: 'Is everything okay?'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On