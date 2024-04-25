Before Irrfan Khan's 4th death anniversary, Babil's 'feel like going to baba' post sparks concern: 'Is everything okay?'

What did Babil post?

On Wednesday, Babil took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba (father)." He has since deleted the post.

Reactions to Babil's post about Irrfan

Days before actor Irrfan's fourth death anniversary, son Babil's cryptic post on Instagram caught the attention of fans. A Reddit user posted, "Is everything okay with Babil?" Many reacted to the post. A person wrote, "He has deleted the Instagram Stories after 15 minutes." Another said, "I hope he is fine."

One more commented, "Irrfan’s four-year death anniversary is coming up too in less than a week (April 29), I imagine this time of year is pretty hard on him (Babil), having seen his father suffer so much... grief comes in waves, losing someone is never easy. Hoping he has the support he deserves to make it easier with time."

A comment also read, "He lost a parent way too soon in life. Has a career at the age of 25 where he’s supposed to flourish, while we call this our age of making mistakes. If he’s too sweet he’s a ‘pick me’. If he’s not sweet then he’s got the nepo attitude. Like us, when he posts things online, he’s an attention seeker. Give him a break."

More about Irrfan's death

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled neuroendocrine tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

Babil made his acting debut with the film Qala (2022), co-starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. The film, directed by Anvita Dutt, was released on Netflix.