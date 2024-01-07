Babil Khan shares throwback picture of Irrfan: ‘Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday’

Babil Khan celebrated his late father and renowned actor Irrfan Khan's 57th birth anniversary by sharing a throwback picture. Babil also revealed how Irrfan “always” forgot his own birthday. (Also Read: The Lunchbox turns 10: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur's epistolary romance was ironically about being seen) Throwback picture of Irrfan Khan celebrating his birthday with Anup Singh

Babil shares picture of Irrfan

Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share a special throwback picture from one of his father's past birthdays. In the picture, Irrfan, wearing a brown kurta and a navy blue shawl is seen feeding his birthday cake to filmmaker and longtime collaborator Anup Singh.

Anup directed Irrfan in the 2013 film Qissa and the 2017 film The Song of Scorpions. The latter turned out to be Irrfan's last theatrical release after a lot of delays post a successful festival run. It hit the Indian screens last year.

Babil's revelation about Irrfan

In the caption of his post, Babil wrote, “Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday @irrfan (red heart emoji).” Actors Prateik Babbar and Isha Talwar dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Tillotama Shome, who had shared screen space with Irrfan in Qissa, Hindi Medium (2017), and Angrezi Medium (2020), also left a couple of red heart emojis.

Babil was last seen in Netflix India's show The Railway Men. Babil had said he was grappling with the loss of Irrfan when he started working on the show. He credited his co-star Kay Kay Menon for creating an environment where he felt a sense of belonging.

During a press conference at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November last year, the actor revealed he had started working on the series about seven-eight months after his father's demise.

Kay Kay, a contemporary of Irrfan, praised Babil and said the upcoming actor possesses qualities that will take him to "great heights". Irrfan, a highly acclaimed and internationally renowned actor, passed away in April 2020 after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Babil was also recently seen in the music video of Jasleen Royal's new single Dastoor.

