OTT Spotlight: Kalki 2898AD, Shaitaan to Dune 2; here's your weekend binge-watch list

Ramy Youssef Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix Kalki 2898AD is expected to release in August, comedian Ramy Youssef has signed a deal with Netflix.

Actor and comedian Ramy Youssef has signed the first-look deal with Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Youssef will produce and develop the production under his company and will be a ‘serialized project’. The OTT platform will have the first chance at streaming it. This will be his second partnership with the OTT platform after Mo, which is currently onto the production of its second season.

Kalki 2898AD Makers looking at August 0TT release

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaki2898AD

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalkin 2898 AD released to a strong theatrical reception in June. According to English Jagran, The Nag Ashwin directorial also starred Deepika Padukone is reportedly going to land on Amazon Prime Video on August 23. The film is set in the dystopian world where Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ashwathama, who is destined to protect Deepika’s character. The film also has several guest appearances, including SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan amongst others.

Trisha Krishnan’s Brinda now on for OTT

Trisha Krishnan plays the role of a cop in the series.

Actor Trisha Krishnan’s Telugu series released on Sony Liv on Friday. The crime suspense-thriller series stars Krishnan as a police officer with a mission to decode the mystery behind serial killings as she gets drawn into a dark underworld. The series also stars Indrajith Sukumaran and Ravindra Vijay.

Dune Part 2 is here for weekend binge

Dune Part 2 is available on Jio Cinemas

The sequel of the dystopian science-fiction follows the destruction of House Atreides by House Harkonnen. The sequel released on Jio Cinema on August 2 and can be binged watched over the sequel. Paul Atreides joins forces with Chani and the Fremen as he seeks vengeance against those who annihilated his family.

Indian 2 faces OTT delay?

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2's OTT release is facing trouble.

Kamal Haasan’s pan India film Indian 2 released to a dull response at the theatres and now is also facing a possible delay on the OTT. Netflix had reportedly bagged an expensive deal with the much-awaited film of worth ₹250 cr. However, according to English Jagran the streaming platform, which had given an advance of ₹75 Crore to the makers is not confident about releasing it and is asking for a refund. As per several reports, the tentative release date of the film is August 9 but there is no clarity on it.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie brings back SpongeBob Square Pants

SpongeBob SquarePants's latest movie released on August 2.

The latest movie of SpongeBob SquarePants released on August 2. The animated adventure starts when Bikini Bottom is suddenly removed from the ocean, Sandy and SpongeBob embark on a daring adventure to Sandy’s home state of Texas. The film is streaming on Netflix for SpongeBob fans to enjoy.

OTTplay Recommends List - Top 5

Theme: Best horror films to watch this week

Bramayugam

Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan star in this black-and-white horror movie.

Thevan, a folklore singer, is given shelter at an old mansion by its patriarch Kodumon Potti. But soon Thevan realises that there is no escape from the mansion and he is at the mercy of Potti. Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan star in this black-and-white horror movie.

Platform: SonyLiv

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 8.1

Pindam

Antony and his family experience eerie occurrences after they move into the new house.

After they move into a big house in a secluded area, Antony and his family start experiencing eerie occurrences that even threaten his 6-year-old speech-impaired daughter. Sriram and Kushee Ravi, among others, feature in this horror drama.

Platform: aha

Language: Telugu

OTTplay rating: 8

Talk To Me

Sophie Wilde plays the lead role of Mia in this film, along with Alexandra Jensen and Joe Bird.

In this bone-chilling horror film, a bunch of friends use a mysterious embalmed hand to invoke spirits but one of them, Mia, finds herself getting too involved, leading to unsettling consequences. Sophie Wilde plays the lead role of Mia in this film, along with Alexandra Jensen and Joe Bird, among others.

Platform: BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

OTTplay rating: 6.8

Evil Dead Rise

This is the 5th installment in the Evil Dead series

This gripping movie, the 5th installment in the Evil Dead series, follows Beth and her estranged sister Ellie. It is about the battle for survival after demonic entities emerge. Lily Sullivan plays Beth, while Alyssa Sutherland essays the role of her sister Ellie in this horror thriller film.

Shaitaan

Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

A fun trip takes a horrifying turn for a family of four after they have a chance encounter with a stranger, who takes possession of their teenage daughter’s body and she begins to follow his every command. The star cast includes Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 6.2