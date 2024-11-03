Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film rakes in over 125 crore

Singham Again roars big at the box office

According to Sacnilk, the worldwide collection of the film stands at ₹125.2 crore. The film was released on Friday (November 1) in sync with the festivities around Diwali. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is also a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

It was a much-anticipated box office clash, and Singham Again is winning the race. The worldwide collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ₹107 crore.

Talking about the film’s performance in India, the total stands at ₹86 crore (nett), with the Rohit Shetty project registering business of ₹42.5 crore (nett) on day two.

About Singham Again

The film stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari round up the cast of the film.

It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were as box office hits. This time, Rohit has given his own spin to the Ramayana for the cop film. In fact, Arjun has described the film as the “modern-day interpretation of Ramayana”. Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey has added more star power to the film.

According to Hindustan Times, Singham Again has a strong second half with engaging performances, especially by Ranveer Singh, but suffers from a chaotic first half.