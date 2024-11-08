Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film mints 260 crore in first week

Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 7: Rohit Shetty’s latest film, Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, was released in theatres on November 1 and has been doing well at the box office worldwide. The film earned ₹260.50 crore gross in its first week. Here’s a breakdown. (Also Read: Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film maintains momentum) Singham Again worldwide box office collection day 7: Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer film from his cop universe saw some old characters and new.

Singham Again worldwide box office

Singham Again collected ₹207.50 crore gross in India and ₹53 crore gross overseas. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made ₹43.5 crore net in India on its opening day. It saw a dip in collections and made ₹42.5 crore and ₹35.75 crore over its first weekend. The film’s collections dipped even further on Monday, making ₹18 crore net. It earned ₹14 crore, ₹10.5 crore and ₹8.5 crore from Tuesday to Friday, bringing its total net collection to ₹173 crore and gross collection to ₹207.50 crore in the first week.

Arjun Kapoor on Singham Again

Arjun played the antagonist, Danger Lanka, in Singham Again. Talking to PTI, the actor called it his ‘rebirth’, stating, “I’m happy people are liking my work... Now is the new starting point. The rebirth or the redemption, whatever you want to call it, I think it starts now.” He also added that despite the Ramayana references in the film, he didn’t see his role as Raavan, “I didn’t see it as playing Raavan, I thought of him as Danger Lanka. I was like, there's an interpretation of Ramayana in the film.”

About Singham Again

Apart from Ajay, Kareena, and Arjun, Singham Again features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. It is the third film in the Singham franchise after the first film in 2011 and 2014’s Singham Returns.