Arjun Kapoor says he became ‘negative, bitter’ while watching films of other actors: ‘Will I be able to?’

What Arjun said

“I stopped enjoying watching films. And I only know that. My life is all about movies. Suddenly, I'd watch other people's work and feel, ‘Will I be able to? Will I get a chance to?’ And I've never been a bitter, negative person, but that started festering inside me in a very off way. My wish list kept getting longer and longer. I became that guy who'd watch YouTube Shorts to put myself to sleep. That's not a nice place to be. The only way to learn in the profession is to watch, to interact, to be open, to be malleable,” Arjun said.

He talked about how he did his 'massiest' movie ever, Singham Again, while ironically not being in love with the movies. Once he finished shooting for the film in May, he began reconnecting with cinema. “I started engaging with movies again, I started engaging with shows again, and I started engaging with myself again to be very happy. I was finding it very difficult to be happy,” Arjun added. He slowly picked up on watching by tuning into a long-pending season of Hulu's crime comedy show Only Murders in the Building. He also watched Mad Max: Furiosa alone abroad, which reminded him why he fell in love with movies in the first place.

Arjun Kpaoor in Singham Again

Arjun plays Danger Lanka, the chief antagonist in Singham Again. He's billed as a modern-day Ravana from the Ramayana, pitted against Ajay Devgn, who's presented as Lord Rama. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Shweta Tiwari among others. It has earned ₹164 at the domestic box office within six days of release.