Malaika Arora shares cryptic post on 'touching a heart for a minute' after Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have broken up. The speculation was confirmed by Arjun recently when he confessed he was single while promoting his upcoming film Singham Again. Hours after the video of Arjun's candid statement appeared online, Malaika shared cryptic a quite on love, romance, and connection on her social media. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor confirms break up with Malaika Arora: ‘Abhi single hun’) After dating for several years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora broke up in 2024

Malaika Arora's post

On Wednesday, Malaika shared a quote on her Instagram Stories. It read: "Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime." The quote was followed by a Good Morning message. Malaika did not add any context to the post and it was likely that it was a generic good morning message. However, fans were quick to draw connections between the timing of the post, which came hours after Arjun's statement.

Malaika Arora Instagram story

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor, along with the team of Singham Again, attended the Diwali party hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. As Arjun spoke to the crowd, someone yelled Malaika's name at him. Smiling, Arjun said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)." Addressing a person behind him, Arjun continued, “Inhone 'tall aur handsome' bola, aisa lagraha hai ki shaadi ki baat karrahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle (He said, 'Tall and handsome', I felt he is talking about marriage. So I said relax).”

Malaika and Arjun's relationship

Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018. However, they kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time and hardly spoke about it in public. Apart from posting pictures of each other from romantic getaways and festivals, they chose to conduct the relationship in private. The couple broke up earlier this year, as per reports. After the death of Malaika's father Anil Mehta last month, Arjun had visited her.

Earlier this year, a source told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”