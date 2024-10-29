Arjun Kapoor confirms break up with Malaika Arora at Singham Again promotions: ‘Abhi single hun’

Even though most celebs are like open books for their fans, the one thing that they prefer keeping a secret is their love life. That is until they finally tie the knot, or get divorced. Barring a few, not many announce their break ups on social media. This often leads to confusion amongst fans. Well, there was recently buzz that one Bollywood couple who had been dating for many years had called it quits. They neither confirmed nor denied the news. But now fans finally have confirmation. We are talking about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who were together for 8 long years. Arjun Kapoor has confirmed rumours of his break up with Malaika Arora

Arjun is currently busy promoting his next film Singham Again, where he will be seen as the vicious villain called Danger Lanka. During a promotional event last night, which he attended with director Rohit Shetty and co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, Arjun revealed his relationship status. When the crowd chanted Malaika’s name and asked how she is in Marathi, Arjun smiled and replied, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.” In the background, we see Rohit and Tiger laughing along with the crowd.

Reacting to Arjun’s announcement about his singlehood, one netizen joked, “Single bolne ka Tarika thoda casual hai🔥🔥😂😂,” whereas another comment read: “I like the way he said it out loud in a casual way without fussing and lying about it. Break ups happen. It has nothing to do with a person's character. Sometimes people fall out of love. It's normal.” Well, we wish Malaika and Arjun all the happiness. On the work front, fans are quite excited to see Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar in the cop drama. Singham Again marks his debut in Rohit’s beloved cop universe. Other new entries in the franchise this year include Tiger as ACP Satya Bali and Deepika Padukone as SP Shakti Shetty. Meanwhile Ranveer Singh, Ajay, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise their unforgettable characters.

Singham Again is all set to arrive in theatres this Diwali.