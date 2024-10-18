Malaika Arora says trolling about her relationships doesn't bother her anymore: ‘Block out the noise and move on’

Malaika Arora has frequently expressed her candid opinions on social media criticism. Recently, she addressed the trolling related to her relationships in an interview with GlobalSpa Magazine. Malaika discussed how she has learned to handle the negativity surrounding both her personal and professional life. (Also read: Malaika Arora gets a makeover in first social media appearance since dad's death, fans offer support. Watch) Malaika Arora recently said that she is not bothered by trolling and negativity anymore.

Malaika Arora on dealing with negativity

Malaika, when asked how she handles criticism about her relationships and life choices, said, “In the best way I can. There are times when you feel things don’t bother or affect me, but of course they do.”

She further said, “I have also figured out a way to deal with it, get strong about it and not let it pull me down, govern me or get the better out of me. I have figured out a way to insulate me to all of it. Yes, it’s part and parcel of our lives, there is constantly something, criticism, trolling but you just need to block out the noise, the negativity and move on with whatever is positive in your life.”

Malaika Arora's personal life

Malaika had faced online trolling after divorce with Arbaaz Khan and her break-up with Arjun Kapoor a few months ago. Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018. The duo never spoke much about their relationship, but kept posting mushy pictures from their vacations as well as while wishing each other on birthdays. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz. They have a son called Arhaan from their marriage. The ex-couple officially divorced in May 2017. Arbaaz recently got married to Sshura Khan.

Malaika Arora's father's death

Malaika's stepfather, Anil Mehta, passed away on September 11 in Mumbai. According to the police, he died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, and an investigation is currently underway. Following his death, Malaika released a statement requesting that fans respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," her statement read.