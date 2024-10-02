Malaika Arora gets a makeover in first social media appearance since dad's death, fans offer support. Watch

Malaika Arora has kept a low profile on social media for the past few weeks, ever since the death of her stepfather, Anil Mehta. The actor was finally seen on social media on Tuesday for the first time since the tragedy. And while it was not in a post she shared herself, her fans were all too happy to see Malaika back in action. (Also read: Malaika Arora issues first statement after her father's death: ‘Our family is in deep shock’) Malaika Arora recently got a makeover

Malaika's return to social media

Malaika was seen in a video shared by hairstylist Amit Yashwant on Instagram Reels on Tuesday evening. The short video was seemingly shot recently when Malaika visited the stylist for a trim. It showed Malaika sitting in a salon in front of the mirror with Amit behind her fixing her hair. As he set her hair and moved away from the background, Malaika briefly looked into the camera, giving a wink and blowing a kiss. Amit Yashwant shared the video with the caption: “Hair for @malaikaaroraofficial. Hair cut with me. Colour @nitinn_084.”

Fans reacted positively to Malaika's first glimpse since the tragedy in her family. One comment read, "Love the colour." Another fan wrote, "Crazy hair at this age."

Malaika's father's death

Malaika's stepfather, Anil Mehta, died on September 11 in Mumbai. As per the police, he died by suicide at his Bandra residence. An investigation is currently underway. Hours after his death, Malaika issued a statement, urging fans to respect the family's privacy.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," her statement read.

Anil was laid to rest at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai later that week. Several members of the film industry also gathered to pay their respects.