Malaika Arora issues first statement after her father's death: ‘Our family is in deep shock’

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father died on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI. He was 62. The actor took to her Instagram account on Wednesday evening to release an official statement, stating that the entire family ‘is in deep shock’ with his demise. (Also read: Malaika Arora's father dies; police say ‘detailed investigation’ is on) Malaika Arora with her father Anil Mehta. (Instagram/File Photo)

Official statement

The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan , Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy."

More details

As reported by the news agency PTI, Malaika's father died on Wednesday morning. A police official told PTI that Anil allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bandra area. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway. A source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

However, Mumbai police told the press, “We are investigating everything... prima facie it looks like suicide, we are conducting further investigation.”

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.