Mumbai Police on Malaika Arora's dad Anil Arora's death: 'Prima facie suicide, we are conducting further investigation'

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, died on Wednesday allegedly by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence. Several Mumbai Police officials were present on the spot as Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora as well as other celebs reached Anil Arora's home in Bandra. Him and Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp got divorced during Malaika's childhood. Also read: When Malaika Arora spoke about her 'tumultuous' childhood, parents' separation Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora with their parents. (Instagram/File Photo)

Anil allegedly jumped from 6th floor of building

According to police, the reason for the alleged suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far. Police added that the body has been sent for post-mortem as the case was being investigated from all angles.

‘We are investigating everything’

While addressing the media, a Mumbai Police officer said in Hindi, "Anil Arora used to live on the sixth floor. We are carrying out a detailed investigation from all angles... our forensic teams are here for investigation. His body is being sent for postmortem. We are investigating everything... prima facie it looks like suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Malaika was reportedly not at home when news of her father's death broke. She was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai. An earlier report by PTI said quoting a source, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

Malaika on her parents' divorce

She had once spoken about her childhood and what she learnt after her parents' separation. In 2022, speaking with Grazia, Malaika said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

"I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead," she had added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).