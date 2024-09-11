When Malaika Arora spoke about her 'tumultuous' childhood, parents' separation: Tough times teach you important lessons

Television personality-model Malaika Arora lost her father, Anil Arora, to suicide on Wednesday morning, as per Mumbai Police. The police is investigating the matter and Malaika's friends are extending her support through the difficult time. (Also Read | Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building; Arbaaz Khan reaches her home) (L-R) Malaika Arora posed with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, sister, Amrita Arora and late father, Anil Arora.

While Malaika often shares pictures with her mother Joyce, little is known about her father. She had once spoken about her childhood and what she learnt after her parents' separation. In 2022, speaking with Grazia, Malaika said that she observed her mother "through a new and unique lens". She had said she also learned "rock-steady work ethic" and process of becoming "fiercely independent".

When Malaika spoke about herself as a kid

Malaika had said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

"I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead," she had added.

About Malaika's family

Malaika was only 11 years old when her parents--mother Joyce Polycarp and late father Anil Arora separated. At that time, Malaika's younger sister-actor Amrita Arora was six years old. The sisters moved with their mother, Joyce, from Thane to Chembur. They were raised by her after the divorce.

What happened to Malaika's father?

As reported by the news agency PTI, Malaika's father, Anil Arora, allegedly died by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. A police official told PTI that Anil allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bandra area. Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway. A source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918